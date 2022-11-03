Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 34,938 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,529 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,748,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

