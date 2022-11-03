Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 3,640 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of UVXY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

