Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

