Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 145,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

