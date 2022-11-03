Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 542,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 47.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

