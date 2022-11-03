Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.2 %

WHR stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

