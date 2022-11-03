Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,409,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,658,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,487,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,038,000 after buying an additional 366,227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.54 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.