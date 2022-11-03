Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

