Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.55% and a negative net margin of 122.53%. Analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Personalis by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Personalis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Personalis by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Personalis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 926,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

