Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 346,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

