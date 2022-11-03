Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.22.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.