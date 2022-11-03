Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.47. 30,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,031. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

