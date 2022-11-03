Pierre Labbé Sells 11,900 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,190.
OSK stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The firm has a market cap of C$997.11 million and a P/E ratio of -214.29. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
