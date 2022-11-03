PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE PCK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,768. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

