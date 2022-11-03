PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE PCK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,768. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.
In other PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
