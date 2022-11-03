PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 109,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.