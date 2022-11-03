PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 109,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.