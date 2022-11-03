PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTY opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.