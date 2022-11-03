PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on December 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PDI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,929. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.