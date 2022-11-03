PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

