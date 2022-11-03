PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.