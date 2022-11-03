PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

