PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PNI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 60,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,861. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.