PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.59

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $664,000.
About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.
