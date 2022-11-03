PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.59

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $664,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

