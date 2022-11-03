PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RCS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,335. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
