PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,335. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

