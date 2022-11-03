Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 47,129 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $38,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $390.88. 4,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,117. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $399.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.97. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.