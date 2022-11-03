Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.67. 70,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

