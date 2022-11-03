Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 4,903 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $59,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.31. 17,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,750. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $491.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

