Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $819.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,160. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $845.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $728.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.10.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

