Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.13 and its 200 day moving average is $265.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.