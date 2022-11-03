Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,990 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,494. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

