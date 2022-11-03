Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $27.75 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $115.35. 25,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

