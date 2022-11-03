Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $40.74 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $40,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.

GWW traded up $11.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $595.46. 1,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $533.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.14. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $601.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

