Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $53.78 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,866 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 23.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 139,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,625,742. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

