Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 31,393 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,666. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

