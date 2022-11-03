Piper Sandler Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $55.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 4.7 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,887,372.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $289,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,887,372.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

