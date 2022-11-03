Piper Sandler Cuts Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $65.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRMB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.