Piper Sandler Lowers Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $20.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

