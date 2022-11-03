Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.29% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 55.3% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 266,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of PICC remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

