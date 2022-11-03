Pivotal Research Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Hold

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 95.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 41.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.