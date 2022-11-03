Pivotal Research Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $475.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $560.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $534.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $347.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.62 and its 200 day moving average is $430.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $706.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

