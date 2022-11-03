Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.5 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 47,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

