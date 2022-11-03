Po.et (POE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Po.et (POE) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Po.et has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $44,469.82 and $40.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.