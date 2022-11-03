Polymath (POLY) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Polymath has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $245.53 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00308899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00023011 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.28146826 USD and is up 8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $147,142,987.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.