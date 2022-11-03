Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.50-$19.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $293.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,935. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 41.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

