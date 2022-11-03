Population Health Investment (OTCMKTS:PHICU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 6.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 14.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

