Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.0664

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.54 million and $180,480.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.19 or 0.31157534 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers."

