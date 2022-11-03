Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 723.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.5%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

PSTL stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a P/E ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick R. Donahoe acquired 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 97.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

