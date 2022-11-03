PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Up 1.3%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.57 ($0.02). Approximately 4,652,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,635,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

