Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS PREF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 130,611 shares of the stock were exchanged. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

