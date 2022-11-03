Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,729 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 2.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $50,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,671,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.33. 38,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,089. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

