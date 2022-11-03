Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 88,523 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 88,523 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 500,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,463,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

