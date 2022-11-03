Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Arcos Dorados worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 875,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 12,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $883.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

